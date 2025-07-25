Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

1 dead after house fire in Plant City: HCFR

plant city fatal fire.png
HCFR
plant city fatal fire.png
Posted

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said one person died in a residential fire on Friday morning.

HCFR said around 4:30 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting flames coming from a single-story home in Plant City. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire venting through the roof.

Officials said firefighters attacked the fire from the inside to bring it under control, and then began searches where they found the victim.

Crews remained on scene to fully extinguish the fire. No firefighters were injured.

Fans mourn wrestling icon Hulk Hogan at his Clearwater Beach businesses

Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop remained closed Thursday following news of the professional wrestling icon’s death at age 71.

Wrestling fans in Clearwater remember Hulk Hogan

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.