1 dead after house fire in Plant City: HCFR

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said one person died in a residential fire on Friday morning.

HCFR said around 4:30 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting flames coming from a single-story home in Plant City. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire venting through the roof.

Officials said firefighters attacked the fire from the inside to bring it under control, and then began searches where they found the victim.

Crews remained on scene to fully extinguish the fire. No firefighters were injured.