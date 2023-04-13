Taylor Swift's sold-out concert at Raymond James Stadium is bringing a big economic boost to local businesses

TAMPA, Fla. — Taylor Swift will be performing in Tampa for 3 sold-out nights at Raymond James Stadium from April 13 to April 15.

“Super Bowl, WrestleMania, those brought huge crowds. I think this is going to be unprecedented for us here,” said Missy Martin with Roche Parking Services.

As Taylor’s fans travel here from near and far to watch her only Florida shows, businesses will see a big boost.

“It’s going to be a huge economic impact on the area. Not just for the city but for the West Tampa neighborhood that surrounds the stadium. We’re expecting a couple hundred thousand people over the next three days,” said Martin.

Roche Parking Services is near Raymond James Stadium. Martin is expecting to be slammed with customers.

“We thought we were prepared but we had no idea the passion of Taylor Swift fans. We are probably fielding 50-75 calls a day and hundreds of emails,” said Roche.

Hotels are seeing the crowds, too.

“With the magnitude of this concert and being the only city in Florida that she’s going to be hosting her concert—here is going to be very significant for our hotel, not only our hotel but our community as well,” said Hilton Hotels Complex General Manager Raul Aguilera.

Aguilera told ABC Action News he’s had a significant increase in people booking rooms, especially at the Hilton in Tampa’s downtown.

“Listen, I got a ton of phone calls from my friends wanting rooms for the Taylor Swift concert and unfortunately, we were already booked up. I mean, this started the second that she announced it. The phones were ringing off the hook,” said Aguilera.

Shops like Arden Bridal & Boutique are also feeling the economic impacts.

Regional manager Jessica Rios said lots of people have been coming in to find outfits for the show.

“Like gold dresses, like lavender, purples, things like that,” said Rios.

She told ABC Action News that this uptick in sales from concert-goers is a huge deal for their shop.

“We’re a family business, so every little bit counts,” said Rios.

Business owners have been working overtime preparing for fans traveling into town for Taylor’s concert, hoping people will decide to come back to visit Tampa again after it’s over.

“Any kind of event like this is great for our city. It helps all our local businesses, all our restaurants and attractions,” said Aguilera.

“We’re excited about it. Taylor is good for business here in the area,” said Martin.