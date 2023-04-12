Road closings and heavy traffic expected for all three Taylor Swift concerts

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of three straight nights of Taylor Swift concerts at Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Sports Authority said at least one road would be closed around the stadium and everyone should expect heavy traffic in the area.

The Tampa Sports Authority said Tom McEwen Blvd (also known as Tampa Bay Blvd) would be closed between Dale Mabry Highway and Himes Avenue starting at noon on April 13. The road will remain closed through 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Traffic on the nights of the concerts will be heavy on Dale Mabry Highway, Himes Avenue, Columbus, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Drivers are asked to plan for extra delays and use extreme caution in the area while watching for pedestrians.

The traffic started early Wednesday when a merchandise location opened up for Taylor Swift fans, also known as Swifties. Some lined up in the early hours of Wednesday morning trying to get first crack at the merchandise booths. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd by Raymond James Stadium will see extra traffic because of the merchandise area.

According to the Tampa Sports Authority, "those not attending the concert are encouraged to travel on alternate routes" around the area of Raymond James Stadium.