Tariffs hike or not, local non profits promise to help families in need

TAMPA, fla. — Just like you, Local non-profits are paying attention to what’s happening in DC and the possibility of tariffs on Mexico, China, and Canada.

“What we know we would do is stretch what we’re giving,” said Monica Wilson, the director of the Community Pantry in Carrollwood.

“We may be going out 75 lbs of food today,” she said. “If our line gets longer, maybe you are given 35 lbs of food.”

The Community Pantry is one of over 400 agency partners that helps Feeding Tampa Bay distribute food throughout West Central Florida. Wilson said 85% to 95% of the food they get comes from Feeding Tampa Bay. She said If high tariffs are imposed or if there is a change to government programs like SNAP, It will impact a lot of people.

“There’s not an unlimited supply of money or food,” Feeding Tampa Bay CEO Thomas Mantz said. “The concern we have is whenever resources are low in the community, we can only so far.”

“The system can only answer so much,” he said.

The need doubled during the pandemic and it has not gone down, according to Mantz. FTB served more than 92 million meals in just one year. They will hit the billion meals mark this year.

Mantz wants to remind everyone this is all speculation right now, because higher tariffs have not been imposed, and there’s a possibility President Donald Trump won’t.

He said, no matter what, “If you needed us yesterday, we were here. If you need us today, we are here. If you need us tomorrow, we’re going to be here still.”