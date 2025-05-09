Tampa Water Department confirms utility payment received for apartment complex residents

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department confirmed that a full payment was received for residents at an apartment complex in Tampa after they voiced concerns that their water could be shut off.

Earlier this week, residents at the Delmar Apartments in Tampa told ABC Action News they received a letter from the City of Tampa stating they haven’t received payment from the company responsible for payment of their utility account and have exhausted all attempts to fix the problem. The letter said there would be an interruption of services on May 21 unless they are paid.

Residents said they had paid their bill monthly. A Water Department spokesperson said in a statement that for months, they’ve attempted to work with the property owner to fix a growing balance for unpaid utility services, but despite repeatedly reaching out, they’ve gotten no payments, and the account remains significantly delinquent.

On Friday, Tampa Water said they received full payment from the parties associated with the apartment complex.

"Shutting off utility services is the absolute last resort, and we never want to doo it," said Rory Jones, Department Director. "But when accounts go unpaid, we have a responsibility to ensure that the financial burden doesn't fall on other ratepayers who rely on us to manage the system responsibly."

Ed Cafasso, a spokesperson for the Delmar Apartments, said the water services will not be interrupted.