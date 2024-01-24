Tampa store perfects the pirate look ahead of Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether it's your first Gasparilla or you’ve been in a Krew for decades, there’s always a need for pirate garb and accessories this time of year, and there is one Tampa store that is dressing people like a pirate all year long.

When you first climb aboard Pirate Fashions, there’s a good chance the owner, or should we say captain, Tiger Lee from the South China Sea, will be the first to greet you.

“Originally started out in St. Augustine, and they kicked me out, so I came here,” said Lee.

Over the past 15 years, Lee estimates he’s helped more than 85,000 people dress like pirates, and Gasparilla is responsible for much of it.

“We call it Black Flag Friday. It’s like Black Friday, only three times worse,” said Lee. “Usually they come in and they go, ‘Wow, there are so many options I don’t know what to do,’” said Lee.

WFTS

From the hats to the jackets to the pants, Lee and his mates help customers with every step of the pirate process.

“A good pirate outfit is not two pieces. It’s like eight or ten pieces, and so everything needs to be done in combination with each other,” said Lee.

Lee is proud to say a majority of the official pirate Krews do their pillaging at his store.

“This is not a Halloween costume store. You can not buy a costume in a bag here for $50,” said Lee.

Wayne Budwick adventured all the way from Wisconsin to walk the plank in style.

“I’ve got some pirate gear. I need a few things more to finish it out. We’ve been here for the last couple of years to go to the pirate parade,” said Budwick.

WFTS

While in the next aisle, it’s been more than a dozen Gasprillas for Patti Gonzales, and she’s still tweaking her look.

“Every single year we come in and buy new things, we add onto our gear, but every time I come here, I find something more spectacular, so I just keep adding on,” said Gonzales.

Lee also said the pirate fun doesn’t stop with Gasparilla.

Pirate Fashions is holding its first Pirate Ball later this year. For more information, go here.