Tampa quarterback inspires local cake baker

TAMPA, Fla. — The quarterback for the Tampa Bay Bucs, Baker Mayfield, is inspiring a local baker when it comes to playoff pastries.

From cookies to pretzels to cupcakes, Cakes Plus in South Tampa is filling about 40 extra orders this week, and it’s all thanks to the Buccaneers.

As Mayfield was throwing all those touchdowns against the Eagles, owner Mario Torres was thinking, "it’s going to be a busy week."

“But in a great way, I didn’t mind that at all,” he said.

Torres said making Bucs-themed treats isn’t just a job—it’s a passion. He’s a lifelong Bucs fan and attends many of the games with his family.

He said this latest playoff run has been so exciting because it’s so unexpected.

“Although we knew we had a good chance to win the NFC South, but the fact that we’re still going on,” said Torres. “I know they have to go to Detroit—not that big of a deal. We got this, let’s go.”

He said the specialty cakes have been their best seller. When it comes to the playoffs, chips and dip aren’t going to cut it. You have to go for the win.

“We can customize for you, whether it’s like a jersey, whether it’s an actual football, you name it,” said Torres.

“Everything in here you can actually eat. Even the toppers, those are edible images, so actually grab it to go and eat,” said Torres pointing out his latest Bucs masterpiece, which includes a treasure map with X marking the spot for a Super Bowl victory.

With his dad helping in the kitchen and his mom behind the counter, it’s always been a family of bakers. Adding the Bucs quarterback as an honorary member is the icing on the cake.

“That’s right, let's go Bake,” said Torres.