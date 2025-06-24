Large brush fire tears through 100 acres in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews have contained a large brush fire in Plant City, estimated to be about 100 acres.

Officials said the fire started just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, when multiple 911 calls were received, reporting an unauthorized controlled burn had gotten out of control.

As of 5:15 p.m., firefighters said the fire affected areas on both the East and West sides of Henry George Road, South of Old Hopewell Road, and North of Keysville Road. All three roads are closed until further notice.

HCFR deployed 29 units to the scene and are coordinating efforts with the Florida Forest Service and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. They are helping with aerial water drops using Bambi Buckets.

There are no reported damages to structures. And no one has been reported harmed at this time

This is a developing story.