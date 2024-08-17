Tampa Police officer arrested on DUI charges

TAMPA, Fla. — An off-duty Tampa Police officer was arrested Friday night in Pasco County on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), the Tampa Police Department said.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested Jesse Horn, a corporal with TPD, around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16 after a traffic stop on US Highway 19 in New Port Richey. Horn was alone in his vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Police Chief Lee Bercaw said, "This incident is deeply disappointing to me, our department, and our community."

Horn was hired in 2007 and was immediately relieved of his duty pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. TPD is also conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

"Our officers are entrusted with upholding the law and protecting our community. Every employee is expected to hold themselves to the highest standards, both on and off duty," Bercaw said.