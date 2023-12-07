Tampa Police make third arrest in deadly Ybor City mass shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a third arrest has been made in the deadly Ybor City shooting in late October.

Details of the arrest will be made public at a 4 p.m. press conference from Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

News of the third arrest comes less than 24 hours after it was announced a 14-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge, attempted aggravated battery, and attempted murder for his alleged role in the death of 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel.

Boonstoppel was one of the two killed in the late-night shooting. Elijah Wilson, 14, was also killed in the shooting.

The teen was arrested several weeks ago after police determined he was at the scene in Ybor City with a gun. Since then, he said detectives determined the teen fired the shots that killed Boonstoppel.

According to State Attorney Susan Lopez, the 14-year-old is no stranger to the criminal justice system, but the consequences will be harsher this time.

Hours after the shooting, Tyrell Phillips, 22, was taken into custody and charged with 2nd-degree murder for his role in the shooting.

Bercaw said he believes there were other shooters in addition to the two who have been arrested. He hopes the community will continue to send in tips.