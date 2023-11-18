Mom of Ybor City shooting victim launches memorial fund in her son's honor

TAMPA, Fla. — On Oct. 29, Harrison Boonstoppel, a 20-year-old with his entire life ahead of him, became another statistic of gun violence.

His family is not letting his memory die on the streets of Ybor City.

"This is the only action that keeps me going because he was so beautiful," Brucie Boonstoppel, his mom, told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska. "He was such a good-hearted person. And he was that person that would be helping others. We can do stuff; we don't have to wait for governments and those to figure it out. His remembrance is about there are good hearts."

Boonstoppel said the Harrison Bruce Boonstoppel Memorial Fund will "support and partner with organizations focused on the health and safety of children. Whether helping to ensure access to medical and mental health care or working towards a future free of gun violence, our aim is to continue his legacy in the best possible way and honor his ability to spread happiness to all."

Some organizations the family wants to support are St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Rise up for Peace, Ronald McDonald House, American Cancer Society, and Sandy Hook Promise.

"Once the money comes in, and it's all in his name, it's gonna go to the different ones, in grant money, so that's what we want to do," Boonstoppel said. "And, we've got lots of people helping us to know what organizations need that money coming in."

Harrison was caught in the crossfire after a fight broke out between two groups. He was with two other friends that night. All three ran for safety and hit the ground, but Harrison never got up.

"A medical examiner said he was shot in the leg," Boonstoppel said. "And, then the second bullet either ricocheted or when he was going forward, it went through his lower back and went through all his major organs and put a big hole in his heart. So, he did not survive very long at all. Which is better in a weird way to know that he didn't suffer."

Tampa police recently arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting and last month arrested 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips, now charged with second-degree murder. Chief Lee Bercaw told Paluska Phillips initially claimed the shooting was in self-defense, but witness testimony and video evidence refuted those claims.

Harrison has a twin sister, Ava. They were born prematurely. Boonstoppel told Paluska doctors doctors didn't think he would live longer than a week. He defied the odds, and his mom said he grew up with an insatiable love and curiosity for life. The foundation keeps his memory alive, and despite all the hardships, his spirit was never broken.

"He just rose above it all. I'm so thankful for that because he had a wonderful life," Boonstoppel said. "He had a wonderful, happy, happy life."