Tampa Police make over 1,000 traffic stops during Labor Day weekend operation

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said they stepped up traffic enforcement efforts during their Labor Day weekend operation, leading to over 1,000 traffic stops citywide.

Police said the goal for the weekend was to educate and enforce. Officers focused on the Courtney Campbell Causeway to remind drivers of traffic rules, remind them to share the road responsibly and to prevent street racing and takeovers.

Over the weekend, Tampa Police said they made 1,183 traffic stops, issued 1,012 warnings, and issued 531 citations citywide.

Police made 207 traffic stops, issued 103 warnings and issued 106 citations on the Courtney Campbell alone.