Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: CJ Roberts

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During game 2 of the playoffs against the Florida Panthers on April 24, the Lightning honored CJ Roberts as the Lightning Community Hero.

Roberts is the President and CEO of the Tampa Bay History Center. Over the last 20 years, he’s turned the center into a regional and cultural treasure.

To make sure the incredible work continues there, the Tampa Bay Lightning gave Roberts a $50,000 grant.