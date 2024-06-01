Tampa police investigating double homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — A double homicide took place Saturday (June 1) in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Ray Charles Blvd around 1:15 p.m.

Officers responded to calls that two people had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman were shot and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect believed to be involved was arrested and the weapon was recovered.

Police say there is no threat to the community or other residents in the area.

No other information was immediately available.