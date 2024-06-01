Tampa police investigating double homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — A double homicide took place Saturday (June 1) in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Ray Charles Blvd around 1:15 p.m.
Officers responded to calls that two people had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman were shot and both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect believed to be involved was arrested and the weapon was recovered.
Police say there is no threat to the community or other residents in the area.
No other information was immediately available.
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS
Two teens created an organization called Mental H2O, which is for students by students. ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain takes a closer look at the resources the website provides.
Teens create nonprofit to help connect kids with mental health resources online