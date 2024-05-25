Tampa Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Police were called to the crash around 9:42 p.m. on Friday (May 24) in the 8700 block of 40th Street.

Authorities said the pedestrian, an adult female, was trying to cross N. 40th Street westbound in the crosswalk just north of E. Yukon Street when she was hit by a Buick Enclave. She died as a result from her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The investigation is ongoing and 40th Street between Yukon Street and Humphrey Street is expected to be closed until the investigation is over.