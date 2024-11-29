Tampa police investigating after man found with stab wounds dies

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after police said he was found with stab wounds early Friday morning in Tampa.
Just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 29, authorities arrived at a home on Mandarine Place after receiving a call about a fight, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.
At the home, police said they found the man with stab wounds on his body. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.
TPD said their investigation shows that there was a fight inside the home between the man and another adult. The adult involved in the fight is talking to police.
The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.
This week, an unlikely partnership between a sixth-grade student and a barbecue restaurant brought Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of hurricane victims across Pasco County.