Tampa police investigating after man found with stab wounds dies

Scripps News Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after police said he was found with stab wounds early Friday morning in Tampa.

Just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 29, authorities arrived at a home on Mandarine Place after receiving a call about a fight, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.

At the home, police said they found the man with stab wounds on his body. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

TPD said their investigation shows that there was a fight inside the home between the man and another adult. The adult involved in the fight is talking to police.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

