Tampa Police identify victim who was killed in shooting that sent four people to the hospital

Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and three others injured in Tampa on Tuesday.
TAMPA, Fla. — One person remains hospitalized after a shooting in Tampa that injured four people, killing one.

The Tampa Police Department said officers received a call about shots fired near 2600 East 28th Avenue around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they originally found three victims but later found a fourth person who was shot. All victims were men in their late 20s and early 30s.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where one man was pronounced dead. The man who died has been identified as Jessie Dorce, 31. TPD said that two of the remaining injured have been discharged from the hospital and one man remains in the hospital.

Investigators said they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and encourage anyone with video or information to contact police at 813.231.6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.


