Tampa Police Department working to engage kids in summer programs

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Summer is just around the corner for many Tampa Bay area schools, but it comes as we’ve seen an uptick in youth violence over the past few months.

This year, summertime is being met with a push from the Tampa Police Department and local violence prevention groups to engage at-risk youth in their summer programs.

"I'm very concerned that if we don't all focus and make sure that we all come together to give these kids something to do, we're going to see more of this happen," said Freddy Barton with Safe and Sound Hillsborough.

Barton said it is an all-hands-on-deck effort to lower the recent uptick in youth violence.

The Tampa Police Department and Safe and Sound are both working to get kids signed up for their summer programs, which are designed to keep them away from guns and out of trouble.

“Our goal is prevention, right? We want to catch the kid before they make a bad choice. We want to change lives," Lt. Robin Polk with TPD said.

She explained the summer program focuses on both mental and physical well being, giving children the tools and role models they need to make good choices.

They entice kids to sign up with unique activities.

“Where we're bringing in some NFL players, and they're going to partner and do some coaching, that's for teenage youth as well,” Lt. Polk said.

That is just one of many programs they offer. TPD has a program seven days a week up until midnight.

“School's about to be out, so it's critical that we let kids and parents know the programs available so we can keep those kids busy and positive,” Barton said.