Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police Department working to engage kids in summer programs

Tampa Police Department looking to keep kids out of trouble this summer
Poster image - 2024-05-22T071813.810.jpg
Posted at 7:22 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 07:23:02-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Summer is just around the corner for many Tampa Bay area schools, but it comes as we’ve seen an uptick in youth violence over the past few months.

This year, summertime is being met with a push from the Tampa Police Department and local violence prevention groups to engage at-risk youth in their summer programs.

"I'm very concerned that if we don't all focus and make sure that we all come together to give these kids something to do, we're going to see more of this happen," said Freddy Barton with Safe and Sound Hillsborough.

Barton said it is an all-hands-on-deck effort to lower the recent uptick in youth violence.

The Tampa Police Department and Safe and Sound are both working to get kids signed up for their summer programs, which are designed to keep them away from guns and out of trouble.

“Our goal is prevention, right? We want to catch the kid before they make a bad choice. We want to change lives," Lt. Robin Polk with TPD said.

She explained the summer program focuses on both mental and physical well being, giving children the tools and role models they need to make good choices. 

They entice kids to sign up with unique activities. 

“Where we're bringing in some NFL players, and they're going to partner and do some coaching, that's for teenage youth as well,” Lt. Polk said.

That is just one of many programs they offer. TPD has a program seven days a week up until midnight. 

“School's about to be out, so it's critical that we let kids and parents know the programs available so we can keep those kids busy and positive,” Barton said. 


Florida real estate broker demands $23,000 commission after widow breaks her leg and deal falls through

Florida real estate broker demands commission after widow breaks her leg

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.