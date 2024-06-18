Tampa Police Department to receive new electric vehicles through grant

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department will receive new electric police vehicles after securing a grant worth nearly $1 million.

Officials from the City of Tampa said the grant will fund the purchase of up to 13 vehicles, which will be "instrumental in initiating and testing a transition of alternative fuel vehicles in Tampa's public safety realm."

The goal is for the new vehicles to offset the police department's carbon footprint. According to officials, Tampa's public safety divisions, including the police department and Tampa Fire Rescue, are responsible for a combined 7,500 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

"This initiative is just one of many we are excited and proud to implement in our city as we move toward a more sustainable future," said Mayor Jane Castor. "We must take action in order to reach our environmental goals, but we would not be able to pursue many of these initiatives without support from our elected officials, like U.S. Representative Kathy Castor. We are immensely grateful for these valuable federal dollars that will help us reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality, and reduce fuel costs to taxpayers."

TPD will identify what make and model will best suit its needs over the next few weeks.