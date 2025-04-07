TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police arrested a man who they believe is seen on video peeping into the windows of a woman's home.

Tampa Police said they have arrested Kasey Pellage, 37, for allegedly peeping into the windows of a home near S. Lois Avenue and W. San Miguel Street in March.

TPD said a woman contacted the police after an unknown person was seen looking in the widows of her home. The woman captured the man on video peering into the windows of her home on March 29 and 30.

Watch surveillance video of man peering into home

Tampa Police arrested man who was allegedly caught on video peeping into woman's home

Police said they were able to develop leads on a possible suspect from community tips. On April 4, an anonymous tip police received suggested that Pellage might be the suspect in the peeping incidents.

On April 6, police went to a construction site at the 4100 block of Henderson Avenue for a person that was seen loitering on the property. The person on the construction at first would not identify themselves, but TPD said they were able to determine that it was Pellage and arrested him on separate charges of resisting arrest.

Once arrested on separate charges, TPD said detectives were then able to identify Pillage as the person in the video peering into the home.

Pellage was arrested and charged with prowling and voyeurism.