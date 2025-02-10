Tampa Police arrested 3 men suspected of running illegal gambling operation

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested three men suspected of running an illegal gambling club.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), the illegal gambling house was operating at All Stars Tampa Domino Club at the 2300 block of West Waters Avenue.

TPD said they were made aware of the operation in December of 2023.

Undercover officers went to the club throughout 2024 and placed a multitude of bets.

Police said that the operation focused on illegal sports betting, and the operation allegedly created a pattern of Racketeering.

Officers were able to get a search warrant for the club on Feb. 9. TPD said that officers seized numerous computers used for illegal betting, $12,000, and a semi-automatic pistol.

TPD

Police arrested Marcelino Perez, 67, Charlie Parilla, 32, and Kendrick Franklin, 29, in connection to the operation.

The three men were charged with multiple felonies, including Racketeering (RICO) and betting.