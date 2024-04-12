Tampa park transformation project includes recreation complex, playground

TAMPA, Fla. — Construction is set to begin on a project that will transform Tampa's Fair Oaks Park, which Mayor Jane Castor said is "long overdue" for an overhaul.

Officials and community members will gather on Friday for the ceremonial groundbreaking. The Tampa City Council approved the $34.7 million project last month, making it one of the largest projects the Parks and Recreation Department has undertaken.

The plans include a 33,055-square-foot center that will include space dedicated to seniors, classrooms, an indoor basketball court, and a collection of solar panels to cut energy costs.

The East Tampa Recreation Complex, which covers 10.25 acres, will have an outdoor basketball court, two outdoor pickleball courts, a multipurpose sports field, 1.5 miles of walking trails, and 26 benches.

"Fair Oaks Park has served the community for generations, but it is small, outdated, and long overdue for a complete overhaul," Castor said. "Once we are done, East Tampa will be home to one of the city's most magnificent parks, serving the young and the young at heart."

The Herbert D. Carrington Sr. Community Lake will also get a fenced-in playground.

“The new Fair Oaks Park will be a generational victory for the community and for the City of Tampa," Council Member Gwendolyn Henderson said.

The recreation center is expected to open in Fall 2025, while the entire complex is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2026. The current center will remain open until the new one is ready.