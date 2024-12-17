Tampa officials report nearly 2 billion of water saved through restrictions

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa officials are reporting that the city saved nearly two billion gallons of water this year, thanks to once-a-week watering restrictions.

The City of Tampa said the restrictions, implemented on Dec. 1, 2023, were initially part of a regional response to drought conditions. But on Aug. 1, 2024, city council officials approved an ordinance to keep the restrictions year-round in an effort to reduce demand on water resources.

According to officials, the average daily use of water has dropped by approximately 5.5 million gallons a day when compared to the same time last year.

The significant decline may have even had a positive financial impact on customers. When demand is high, the Tampa Water Department sometimes has to purchase water from its regional supplier, Tampa Bay Water, to keep up. This can lead to additional fees on water bills.

Officials said residential customers who participated in irrigation evaluations saved an average of 5,000 gallons of water per month, which translates to hundreds of dollars in utility savings each year.

Learn more about the once-a-week watering restrictions here.