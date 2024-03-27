Tampa non-profit receives $2 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa non-profit that has been working for decades to help underserved communities just received a $2 million award to keep their work going.

The money was given to REACHUP, Inc. as part of a national initiative by billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

It's called Yield Giving—the goal is to help fund the work of "community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources."

We first introduced you REACHUP, Inc. in May 2023 when we profiled the work they've been doing to reduce the high rates at which Black mothers and babies are dying in our state.

Related: Black infant and maternal mortality rates on the rise, task force working to change that

According to the CDC, right now Black moms are about three times more likely to die due to pregnancy-related causes than white moms.

And in 2021, Black babies had the highest infant mortality rate in the country.

To fix this, REACHUP, Inc. works with families before, during, and after pregnancy by connecting them to better health care, parental support, and education.