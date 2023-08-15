Tampa mayor stresses need for road repairs as city council weighs millage increase

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders recognize the problem of deteriorating roads throughout the community and are looking at a plan to address repairs, but that proposal hasn’t come without questions and concerns over how to pay for it.

If you step outside Franklin Ramirez’s home in Tampa, you’ll see the problem plain as day.

"The neighborhood, it's a lot of bumpy roads, and there's a lot of potholes,” said Ramirez. "It causes a lot of damage to the tires."

On Tuesday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor highlighted the issue.

Castor proposed a budget to fix roads, as well as provide greater investments in affordable housing, public safety, and parks and recreation. It includes a millage increase of 1.0 to help address those needs.

"The cost for the average home, homeowner, the average family in our community that owns a home is less than $20 a month,” said Castor.

The city provided a map showing the five-year paving plan with and without a millage increase.

City of Tampa

The mayor said with their funding, they can address around 30 roads throughout the city, and with the increase, they’ll be able to address 100 streets in neighborhoods throughout the community.

"I know that it's a bold move. I don't do this lightly. I understand that there are many, many people in our community that are struggling with the rising insurance rates, the rising rates of homes, and so forth, but if we don't do this today, these roads aren't getting in better condition,” said Castor.

During a press conference Tuesday, city staff said 40% of our roads are in poor or failing conditions. Castor stressed it’s a pressing issue that will only get worse.

"These roads aren't going to fix themselves," said Castor. "They only deteriorate further to where it's not an issue of repaving. It turns into an issue of having to rebuild the roads. Rebuilding a road is five times as expensive as repaving."

However, the proposal has been met with pushback from some residents and questions and concerns from some on Tampa City Council.

"I do support some level of a millage increase for certain needs that can help fund other needs that we're talking about here today, but a 16 percent millage increase in a time of 7.5 percent inflation in the Tampa area, doubled property premiums and rates, property insurance, is just too much for me,” Councilmember Luis Viera said during a meeting Monday night.

As for what’s next, there’s a community workshop planned for next Wednesday, August 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Police Athletic League at 1924 W. Diana St. in Tampa.