Proposed millage rate hike brings split opinions at Tampa budget meeting

TAMPA, Fla. — At Monday's special budget meeting, one thing became crystal clear—some people are not buying that the city of Tampa needs to raise taxes in order to create change within its 2024 budget.

"It boggles my mind that with a straight face, anyone can ask the average hardworking citizens to take even more out of their pockets," said one resident.

Over and over at the meeting, ABC Action News heard from people in the community who questioned the proposed plan to increase the millage rate by one—which the mayor's office said would bring in an extra 45 million dollars.

"The budget [is] in your hands. It's up to you to scour through the budget and look at the numbers line item by line item and be fiscally responsible," said another resident.

But even in a sea of those against came others who said that money would be put to good use.

City workers and leaders told the council that the millions raised by that millage rate increase would help pay for fixed roads and more affordable housing.

And both the Tampa Fire Rescue and the police department say that money will help them hire more personnel, improve technology and ultimately keep the community safer.

"The time we spend on calls is increasing, the evolution of our assignments, including our real-time crime center, behavioral health, homeless outreach, the large number of special events our city has," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

The Tampa City Council said they're considering all of this feedback before making a final decision on the budget.

And some councilmembers went as far as to question themselves if the current millage rate proposal is a responsible move.

"I do support some level of a millage increase for certain needs that can help fund other needs that we're talking about here today. But a 16 percent millage increase in a time of 7 and a half percent inflation in the Tampa area, doubled property premiums and rates, property insurance, is just too much for me," said Councilman Luis Viera.

The city council is expected to make a final decision on the budget in September.