Tampa mayor names Mary O'Connor the new Chief of Police

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced Mary O'Connor would be the city’s new police chief. O'Connor will take over for former Chief Brian Dugan who retired after 31 years with Tampa Police last September.

"I believe in this community and this department and together we can do great things," O'Connor said.

O'Connor worked 22 years in the Tampa Police Department and retired as the assistant chief in 2016. Since then, she has worked with the Department of Justice and FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

According to her bio, O'Connor "helped implement a progressive plan focused on smart policing and community partnerships that reduced crime and arrest rates by more than 70 percent."

"Mary bleeds blue just like I do. I know with council's confirmation, Mary is going to make an outstanding police chief," Mayor Castor said.

Chief Dugan had been the Chief of Police in Tampa since 2017. TPD applauded his work in community relations in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, COVID-19, as well as safety during hurricane preparations and safety measures for major events in Tampa.

Danny Alvarez, with the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, said Dugan's decades on the force earned him a high level of respect.

“When you see someone that has been at every spot along the way, it matters. So that they understand what the police officer, policewoman, policeman that is on the street, they know what they’re doing and they know what they’re going through," Alvarez said.

Dugan had a message for his future replacement.

“Whoever is the next person to be in charge, they have to be able to be flexible, open to change and listen to people," Dugan said.

Assistant Chief Ruben Delgado has been serving as acting chief after Dugan’s retirement.

