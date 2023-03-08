Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wins re-election

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa voters headed to the polls Tuesday and re-elected Mayor Jane Castor for another term leading the city.

With all precincts reporting (results are unofficial), Mayor Castor captured 80.14% of the vote (22,974 total votes) Tuesday with her write-in opponent, Brenda Noah, capturing 19.86% of the vote (5,693 total votes).

Mayor Castor released a statement that read in part:

“I am honored and humbled to be re-elected Mayor of our great city. I am so grateful for the support, trust, and enthusiasm of so many residents who appreciate the direction Tampa is heading," Castor said. "I am committed to working tirelessly alongside city council members and our public and private partners every day to make Tampa an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. Together, we will continue to build a city that we can all be proud to call home.”