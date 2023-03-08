2023 Tampa Municipal Election Results

TAMPA, Fla. — Voters across the city cast their ballots for multiple Tampa City Council races and for the mayor of Tampa Tuesday.
The full results from Tampa's 2023 municipal elections can be seen below. (All results are from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections)
Precincts reporting: 67/123
|Tampa Mayor
|Percentage of vote
|Total votes
|Jane Castor
|82.16%
|18,494
|Dr. Belinda Noah
|17.84%
|4,015
|Tampa City Council District 1 (At-Large)
|Percentage of vote
|Total votes
|Sonja Brookins
|23.04%
|5,556
|Alan Clendenin
|40.99%
|9,885
|Joe Citro
|20.09%
|4,844
|Chase Harrison
|15.89%
|3,832
|Tampa City Council District 2 (At-Large)
|Percentage of vote
|Total votes
|Michael Derewenko
|6.57%
|1,584
|Guido Maniscalo
|47.77%
|11,511
|Robin Lockett
|24.90%
|6,000
|Mike Suarez
|20.76%
|5,003
|Tampa City Council District 3 (At-Large)
|Percentage of vote
|Total votes
|KJ Allen
|5.09%
|1,248
|Janet Cruz
|41.07%
|10,079
|George Feshev
|8.44%
|2,072
|Lynn Hurtak
|41.43%
|10,167
|Jose Vazquez
|3.98%
|976
|Tampa City Council District 4
|Percentage of vote
|Total votes
|Blake Casper
|38.79%
|3,824
|Bill Carlson
|61.21%
|6,033
|Tampa City Council District 5
|Percentage of vote
|Total votes
|Orlando Gudes
|48.95%
|2,075
|Gwendolyn Henderson
|50.27%
|2,131
|Tampa City Council District 6
|Percentage of vote
|Total votes
|Tyler Barrett
|7.20%
|495
|Rick Fifer
|10.93%
|751
|Charlie Miranda
|51.43%
|3,535
|Nicole Payne
|9.51%
|654
|Hoyt Prindle
|20.93%
|1,439