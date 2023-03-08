2023 Tampa Municipal Election Results

TAMPA, Fla. — Voters across the city cast their ballots for multiple Tampa City Council races and for the mayor of Tampa Tuesday.

The full results from Tampa's 2023 municipal elections can be seen below. (All results are from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections)

Precincts reporting: 67/123

Tampa Mayor Percentage of vote Total votes Jane Castor 82.16% 18,494 Dr. Belinda Noah 17.84% 4,015

Tampa City Council District 1 (At-Large) Percentage of vote Total votes Sonja Brookins 23.04% 5,556 Alan Clendenin 40.99% 9,885 Joe Citro 20.09% 4,844 Chase Harrison 15.89% 3,832

Tampa City Council District 2 (At-Large) Percentage of vote Total votes Michael Derewenko 6.57% 1,584 Guido Maniscalo 47.77% 11,511 Robin Lockett 24.90% 6,000 Mike Suarez 20.76% 5,003

Tampa City Council District 3 (At-Large) Percentage of vote Total votes KJ Allen 5.09% 1,248 Janet Cruz 41.07% 10,079 George Feshev 8.44% 2,072 Lynn Hurtak 41.43% 10,167 Jose Vazquez 3.98% 976

Tampa City Council District 4 Percentage of vote Total votes Blake Casper 38.79% 3,824 Bill Carlson 61.21% 6,033

Tampa City Council District 5 Percentage of vote Total votes Orlando Gudes 48.95% 2,075 Gwendolyn Henderson 50.27% 2,131