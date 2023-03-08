Watch Now
2023 Tampa Municipal Election Results

Wendi Lane
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 19:23:20-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Voters across the city cast their ballots for multiple Tampa City Council races and for the mayor of Tampa Tuesday.

The full results from Tampa's 2023 municipal elections can be seen below. (All results are from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections)

Precincts reporting: 67/123

Tampa MayorPercentage of voteTotal votes
Jane Castor82.16%18,494
Dr. Belinda Noah17.84%4,015

Tampa City Council District 1 (At-Large)Percentage of voteTotal votes
Sonja Brookins23.04%5,556
Alan Clendenin40.99%9,885
Joe Citro20.09%4,844
Chase Harrison15.89%3,832

Tampa City Council District 2 (At-Large)Percentage of voteTotal votes
Michael Derewenko6.57%1,584
Guido Maniscalo47.77%11,511
Robin Lockett24.90%6,000
Mike Suarez20.76%5,003

Tampa City Council District 3 (At-Large)Percentage of voteTotal votes
KJ Allen5.09%1,248
Janet Cruz41.07%10,079
George Feshev8.44%2,072
Lynn Hurtak41.43%10,167
Jose Vazquez3.98%976

Tampa City Council District 4Percentage of voteTotal votes
Blake Casper38.79%3,824
Bill Carlson61.21%6,033

Tampa City Council District 5Percentage of voteTotal votes
Orlando Gudes48.95%2,075
Gwendolyn Henderson50.27%2,131

Tampa City Council District 6Percentage of voteTotal votes
Tyler Barrett7.20%495
Rick Fifer10.93%751
Charlie Miranda51.43%3,535
Nicole Payne9.51%654
Hoyt Prindle20.93%1,439
