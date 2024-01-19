Tampa man tried to pursue 'romantic relationship with teen daughter' before shooting: Prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man who shot three people on Wednesday was trying to "pursue a romantic relationship" with his teenage daughter before the incident, according to new court documents.

Prosecutors said Michael Banks, 42, wrote a letter to his daughter, 17, saying she should enter into a relationship with him and "not date anyone else." When Banks overheard two of the victims discussing leaving with the daughter because of the letter, he shot the first victim in the head.

After shooting at the second victim, he went after his daughter, who was in the bathroom, prosecutors said. Banks allegedly shot her through the bathroom door before reloading the gun and leaving the house.

According to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, around 12:45 p.m., Tampa Police got a call about the shooting inside the home on North 23rd Street.

When officers arrived, TPD said they saw the second victim and the daughter running outside the house and screaming for help.

Police said Banks then began to shoot at the officers. Despite the officers shooting back, Banks wasn't hit. He was then taken into custody.

TPD said officers went through the home, and that's when they found the first victim dead inside the kitchen. The other two victims, including the daughter, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors said Banks purchased his gun from a sporting goods website one year ago.

The suspect will be charged at a later date, but police said he had a violent criminal history, including spending time in prison for aggravated battery of a pregnant female and battery on a person over 65.