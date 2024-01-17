1 dead, 2 others injured in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others were injured by a shooting in Tampa Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:42 p.m. on the 10000 block of 23rd Street. The conditions of the two people who were injured has not been given.

According to Tampa Police, the suspect and victims are known to each other and there's no ongoing threat to the public.

One person was taken into custody by police. TPD said the shooting investigation is ongoing.

This is a Breaking News story. ABC Action News will provide details as they become available.