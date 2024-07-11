Tampa man charged with sex trafficking of a minor

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handbery and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a Tampa man was charged with sex trafficking of a minor.

According to court documents, Dontae Burton, 39, coordinated sex acts on behalf of the minor victim after he allegedly posted photos of her on adult escort websites. Investigators said Burton told the minor victim how the dates worked and the portion of the money that he would receive from the dates.

Burton also allegedly transported the minor victim to dates and received proceeds from her commercial sexual activity.

Officials said if Burton is convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.