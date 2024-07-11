Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa man charged with sex trafficking of a minor

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 11, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handbery and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a Tampa man was charged with sex trafficking of a minor.

According to court documents, Dontae Burton, 39, coordinated sex acts on behalf of the minor victim after he allegedly posted photos of her on adult escort websites. Investigators said Burton told the minor victim how the dates worked and the portion of the money that he would receive from the dates.

Burton also allegedly transported the minor victim to dates and received proceeds from her commercial sexual activity.

Officials said if Burton is convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

A system outage has led to delays for processing death certificates across Florida. We spoke with one family about how these issues are compounding their grief.

Florida system outage compounding grief after the loss of a loved one

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.