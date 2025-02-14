Tampa man arrested for dragging dog behind truck, killing it: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man was arrested on Thursday after police say he dragged a dog tied to the rear of his truck, causing severe injuries.

The Tampa Police Department said on Feb. 12, around 9 p.m., a witness saw 72-year-old Johnnie Davis driving a green Ford truck with the dog tied to the back on the 4200 block of West Kennedy.

Officers responded to the scene, where they found the dog severely injured. During an investigation, police found that the suspect drove for around one mile with the dog dragging behind.

According to police, surveillance video showed that the dog came loose from the leash when Davis made a forceful turn into a bank's parking lot. He then parked, used the ATM, and fled, leaving the dog behind.

The dog was taken to the vet for emergency treatment, where it died from its injuries.

Davis was identified and arrested on Feb. 13 at his home. He is being charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and was taken to Orient Road Jail.