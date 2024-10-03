Tampa International Airport named 'Best Large Airport' and 'Best Airport for Dining' by USA Today

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport announced that USA Today named it America's Best Large Airport in its 2024 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

A panel of experts and editors chose TPA as a nominee in the best airport category.

Other nominees included Nashville International Airport (BNA), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

TPA said it was also recognized as the best Airport for Dining, with Airside C's Bavaro's, Cigar City Brewing, and Ulele all ranked among the nation's 10 Best in the Airport Grab-and-Go Food or Airport Sit-Down Restaurant categories.