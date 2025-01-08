Tampa Fire Rescue "Climbing for a Cause" on National Take the Stairs Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — January 8th marks “National Take the Stairs Day,” but it is more than another day to mark on the calendar. For many, it is a day to raise awareness and honor those who lost their lives to lung disease.

According to the American Lung Association more than 3 million people in Florida live with lung disease. Firefighters with Tampa Fire and Rescue said this cause is near and dear to their hearts.

Lt. Cody Blenman said he sees first-hand the impact lung disease has on our community.

“We encounter patients who suffer lung disease. Whether it’s asthma, COPD, emphysema…So it means a lot to bring awareness to that cause,” Lt. Blenman said.

He said it is a call they respond to regularly, but lung disease is something these firefighters also run a higher risk of developing.

Ivan DeLaguardia with Tampa Fire and Rescue said, “As firefighters, we have because of the work we do, we are exposed to toxic gases, smoke, fumes, so we have a higher chance of dying of cancer.”

That is why Tampa Fire and Rescue and the American Lung Association want you to take the stairs Tuesday to recognize those struggling with lung disease. Karson Workman with the American Lung Association said taking the stairs will also benefit your own health and well-being.

Workman said, “It also helps working your heart, our lungs, and helps with lung capacity.”

Tuesday, you can choose to take the stairs, but in April, you can have a bigger impact by competing in the “Fight for Air Climb” climbing nearly 42 floors of stairs alongside local firefighters.

Click here to sign up.