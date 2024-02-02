Tampa Fire and Rescue secures $50 million for two new facilities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — For years, Tampa's firefighters union has fought for more money from the city.

On Thursday, City Councilmembers moved the needle closer to putting fire and rescue where they want to be.

"Having a unanimous vote by all of the council, each one of them started saving lives. Stations really do save lives. And by each one voting in support of, they all started to save lives yesterday," said Nick Stocco, the local Fire Union President.

Council members passed a $50 million reimbursement resolution.

That money supports two new facilities.

The first is Station Number 24.

Station Number 24 will be built just minutes away from Station Number 13.

"A couple of years ago, (Station 13) was the busiest station in the City of Tampa, the 54th busiest station in the United States of America," said Councilman Luis Viera.

A map included in the Geographic Information System Emergency Services Response Capabilities Analysis shows the areas in critical need of a new facility.

"Quicker response times is quicker ways that we're going to be able to start saving some lives," Stocco said.

The other project from the $50 million dollars is a new fleet maintenance center.

The current center is housed inside Fire Station Number 9 in West Tampa.

"It's very cramped. It's been there for about six to seven decades, it's very old, it needs replacing," said Councilman Viera.

A new center will offer more space for fleet maintenance while also allowing more response units at Number 9.

But this is just the beginning.

"It truly was a blessing yesterday to have all of the council's support. Just this morning, I went back to the computer screen and started working again. Because the job's not done. It's just begun," said Stocco.