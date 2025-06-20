The show must go on at the MIDFLORIDA Amphitheatre, despite missing roof

TAMPA, Fla — Avril Lavigne fans like Javier Moreire are headed into the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater early Friday afternoon to get as close as possible to their favorite singer.

“She’s just awesome. Amazing person. Great performance. She does a legendary performance,” Moreire said.

Javier came from Miami to go to the show and saw the damage Hurricane Milton did to the roof here.

“I’m glad everybody is safe. But I’m glad they are getting it back together. It’s taking a little time but it will get back soon,” said Moreire.

“Soon” won’t be until next year, according to Amphitheater general manager Trenton Banks.

“We went under the radar because of what happened to Tropicana Field. What happened here is very similar to what happened there,” Banks said.

He said Milton ripped off part of their tent-style roof.

And they’ll have to carry on this concert season without most of the seats protected from the sun and rain.

“Safety was our main concern. We did as much as we could to operate for this season, to bring music to fans. And what we are going to do is after the end of the season we are going to put a roof back up,” said Banks.

It’s always best to expect rain when you come to the Amphitheater for a show this time of year.

Keep an eye on the weather report and bring a poncho.

The concerts usually go on when it rains, and lightning is the main weather condition that would delay or cancel a concert.