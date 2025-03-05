Tampa dentist sentenced to 2 years in prison for threatening public officials

WASHINGTON — Federal officials said a Tampa dentist will serve the next two years in prison for threatening public officials, an election official, and others between 2019 and 2024.

According to the Department of Justice, Richard Glenn Kantwill, 61, of Tampa, sent more than 100 threats via Facebook and Instagram messages, email, and text to multiple public figures based on their political commentary.

The communications included threats to an author, a religious figure, and a television personality. The federal indictment said Kantwill sent "at least seven additional threats to four public figures via Facebook from APril 2022 to 2024, including a threat to an election official in another state."

Kantwill pleaded guilty to four counts on interstate transmission of a threat.