Tampa comfort stations closing until further notice ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Milton brewing in the Gulf, Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa are closing comfort stations until further notice.
The following comfort stations will be closed:
- Marjorie Park Marina- 97 Columbia Drive
- DeSoto Park- 2617 Corrine Street
- Gandy Civic Association- 4207 West Oklahoma Avenue
The comfort stations will return to the neighborhoods in need as soon as it is safe to remobilize them.
"Get down here and help us"
As recovery efforts on Treasure Island continue, residents question FEMA's response and want more help bringing supplies in and out.
Emotions boil over as residents in Treasure Island walk miles in heat to carry in supplies