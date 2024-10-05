Tampa comfort stations closing until further notice ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Milton brewing in the Gulf, Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa are closing comfort stations until further notice.

The following comfort stations will be closed:



Marjorie Park Marina- 97 Columbia Drive

DeSoto Park- 2617 Corrine Street

Gandy Civic Association- 4207 West Oklahoma Avenue

The comfort stations will return to the neighborhoods in need as soon as it is safe to remobilize them.