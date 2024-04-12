Watch Now
Tampa City Council votes to approve rezoning for Ybor Harbor development

Tampa City Council members voted unanimously to approve the Ybor Harbor Development Rezoning, which moves the developers one step closer to construction. The project aims to revamp the area and reconnect parts of Tampa. "Ybor Harbor will act as the crucial bridge connecting Tampa's vibrant downtown neighborhoods from Ybor City and Gas Worx to Water Street and our downtown core," said developer Daryll Shaw.
Posted at 6:01 AM, Apr 12, 2024
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa City Council members voted unanimously to approve the Ybor Harbor Development Rezoning, which moves the developers one step closer to construction.

The project aims to revamp the area and reconnect parts of Tampa.

"Ybor Harbor will act as the crucial bridge connecting Tampa's vibrant downtown neighborhoods from Ybor City and Gas Worx to Water Street and our downtown core," said developer Daryll Shaw.

The project will bring 33 acres of mixed-use development to the Ybor Channel, turning it into a waterfront community.

Site plans submitted for 33-acre Ybor Harbor development

The plans include 500,000 square feet of office space, 800 hotel rooms and over 150,000 square feet of retail space. They will also add 4,750 new residential units.

10% of those units will be dedicated to affordable housing.

There was no opposition expressed during the public hearing.

“Congratulations to the staff and the developer for bringing forward a good project," said council member Alan Clendednin.

The rezoning was approved with a 7 to 0 vote, but council members expressed the need for a fire station.

Construction is still a long way away. The project will be discussed in the city council again in a few weeks.

