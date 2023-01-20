Site plans submitted for 33-acre Ybor Harbor development

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Industrial land in Tampa could soon turn into a walkable waterfront district. Developers submitted a rezoning application to the city Thursday night for what's been named Ybor Harbor.

"I've been here now for about six months. We're a family-owned restaurant, and business is good," Anisa Mejia, owner of Nana's Ybor, said.

Nana's restaurant and Juice Bar is on the corner of 16th St. just north of Tampa's industrial waterfront that could soon be home to new development.

The development would turn this industrial land into a boardwalk lined with restaurants, retail and a public pier.

Mejia told ABC Action News that more traffic means more business and it could help her open up another shop if business picks up.

"I think it'll be great because... I work a lot with the community. So if I'm doing good, the community will be doing good as well," Mejia added.

Just south of Adamo Dr. near Port Tampa Bay’s cruise terminals, Ybor Harbor has plans to capitalize on a 33-acre mixed-use waterfront development with around 2 thousand residences. But, with that growth also comes concerns.

“We don't really have, what I've seen, a lot of affordable housing in Tampa, you know, the housing market that's in this area is extremely inflated. So that would also be a concern, that if we're adding those homes, who are they for?" Resident Alex Pugh said.

Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement:

“We have seen the immense benefits to the community by thoughtfully investing in opening up our city’s waterfront over the last decade. I am excited to see a vision for Ybor Harbor that continues that work and further activates our natural environment."

"I just do hope they keep it where people like me, small businesses, can open up shops and not be taken over by large franchises," Mejia added.