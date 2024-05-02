Tampa City Council to discuss statewide initiative to combat fentanyl traffickers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa City Council will discuss approving a financial assistance agreement with the state to help with fentanyl investigations.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is partnering with local agencies on this initiative. It's called S.A.F.E., which stands for State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication.

FDLE said it has already helped save lives in parts of Florida and thinks it will continue to help as it partners with more agencies.

“So far, we've taken 100 pounds of fentanyl off the streets of Florida," said Mark Brutnell with FDLE. "I can't even imagine the number that would've adversely impacted. That’s just immense.”

Brutnell explained that S.A.F.E. helps reimburse agencies for overtime while working on fentanyl investigations. It also gives them the ability to pay for information, purchase new equipment, and use special techniques to go after traffickers.

“Not going after so much the guys with gram amounts, we're looking to target folks that are bringing in the kilos and pounds of the poison that's poisoning our state,” Brutnell said.

He explained it is a nationwide issue and impacts people here in the Tampa Bay area. That's why the state is dedicating money to finding fentanyl traffickers.

“Those cases cost money. They take time, they're time-consuming and expensive. This is an avenue of these agencies to not have to foot the bill. We will pay the bill,” Brutnell said.

He said they have already helped with some big cases in Polk and Pinellas Counties. Last month in Polk, the money helped the Sheriff's Department arrest four people and seized 14 kilograms of fentanyl worth $3.5 million.

“Tampa PD has seen the value of this, and that’s why they put in the request to get some money to have us work with them on a long-term case that they have,” Brutnell said.