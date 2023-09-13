Tampa City Council must cut $45 million from 2024 budget during Wednesday's meeting

TAMPA, Fla. — After turning down Mayor Jane Castor's proposed millage rate increase, it's back to the drawing board today for Tampa City Council and the city's 2024 budget.

The city must shave $45 million. They're meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss options.

The mayor initially proposed the 16% increase as a way to address the city's infrastructure and roadway problems. The money, which would have cost the average homeowner about $20 more a month in property taxes, was to go towards roadway, sidewalk and park improvements, plus more affordable housing.

Castor said there hasn't been a millage increase in the city in 30 years, and the time to do it is now because of how many people have moved to to Tampa and are using the city roads and infrastructure.

The city council voted against it 4-3 last week in a meeting that lasted seven hours.

"It's disheartening," the mayor said after it was shot down. "But we're a hardworking team, and I'm going to work hard every single day."



Several residents and some city council members believe the timing isn't right because everything costs more right now. During public comment, people talked about how they're dealing with inflation, higher car and homeowners insurance and utility bills, and how they just can't afford a hike in property taxes, too.

"If I can still wear these shoes with holes in them still trying to make it," one man said, holding up his shoes. "The city doesn't need a budget increase. No half mill, nothing."

The city council and public safety leaders spoke last week about creating a long-term "master plan" for public safety in the city and that would start with addressing pressing concerns from each department.

Tampa's Fire Chief expressed the need for upgrades at certain fire stations she said are decades old and need to be brought into the 21st century.

The Tampa Fire Union's president, Nick Stocco, also said the city badly needs at least three new stations in the New Tampa area, Channelside and Westshore.

"It’s concerning. In a city like Tampa, with the growth that it's seeing, our fire department and firefighters are seeing an increase in call volume," said Stocco. "We’re being expected to do more with less potentially. With no increase to our funding, it appears we’re expected to do more with less.”

Stocco said the city council set aside money for the New Tampa station, but it never got done.

"We approved that, but the administration chose not to go forward with it. And that really lies on the seven of us to follow up, to keep up, to make sure that things that are in the CIP are done the way we want them," said Lynn Hurtack.

"We hope that they consider the firefighters a top priority; that way we can provide the best service to residents and guests of the city," Stocco said.

The meeting today gets started at 3 p.m. and there will be time for public comment.