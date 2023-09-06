Tampa Mayor's budget shot down by city council

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor’s 1.9 billion dollar budget proposal was shot down by the city council Tuesday night.

“It’s disheartening,” she said during an affordable housing press conference Wednesday morning.

It came down to a 4-3 vote.

“I make decisions in the best interest of the community, and that’s the budget that we presented,” she said.

The budget included a 16% property tax hike. The mayor said the money from that increase would be used to improve roads, sidewalks, parks, and public safety and create more affordable housing opportunities. There were many at the meeting in support of the increase, like former city councilman Harry Hedges.

“We have heard a lot of frustration in the economy,” he said. “People are moving to Tampa in droves. We need to put into place the infrastructure.”

Others, including former mayor Sandra Freedman, were standing ten toes down against the budget.

“You’re not going to wipe out all the needs in the city,” she said. “We’ve been trying for 150 years. There are always going to be more needs. You have to whittle away at it.”

“Second of all,” she said. “I think you really need to look at revenues, not the millage rate.”

She received some applause and cheers for that last part. That’s because many at the meeting said higher property taxes are just too much when you include inflation, car and homeowners insurance increases, and higher utility bills.

Now that the Council has voted against the budget, they have to get with the mayor and her budget experts and find a way to cut $45 million to pass a balanced budget. They will have a meeting next Wednesday to discuss budget options. But the city said there would not be a vote until September 19.