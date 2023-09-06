Tampa leaders vote against millage increase

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday night against a proposed millage increase proposed by Mayor Jane Castor last month.

Castor asked for the increase in the city's 2024 budget to fund road repairs. It would have cost homeowners about $20 more a month.

In the meeting that went on past midnight, several residents and even some city council members pushed back on the increase.

It's been a hot topic for debate in the city for weeks now.

The city council will meet again on Wednesday, September 13 at 3 p.m., to rework the budget proposal so that a millage increase is not needed.