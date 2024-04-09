Tampa City Ballet celebrates Frida Kahlo's life in season's last performance

TAMPA, Fla. — A performance celebrating Frida Kahlo's colorful life is set to take the stage at the Tampa City Ballet next month.

"If I Cry," which was inspired by the legendary artist's diaries, will close out the ballet company's sixth season.

Tampa City Ballet

“Her diaries revealed a life of loss and adversity interwoven with her determined will to create works of art while saturating her surroundings with an air of spontaneity and joy," said artistic director Paula Nuñez. “Tampa City Ballet hopes to transport the audience through a surrealistic dance journey to the poignant and passionate emotional landscape of Frida’s remarkable life.”

Past performances by the company include "Cinderella," "Carmen" and holiday favorite "The Nutcracker."

Showtimes are on May 4 at 7 p.m. and May 5 at 4 p.m. in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $48.75.