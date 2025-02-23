Tampa Catholics pray for Pope Francis amid hospitalization

TAMPA, Fla. — Inside Saturday mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, parishioners knelt in prayer for Pope Francis.

"He's certainly in our prayers. He's been an inspiration," said Father Mike Jones.

Tony Miranda sat among the crowd Saturday evening.

"I'm also part of the Knights of Columbus, and we do a monthly rosary, and he's been in our prayers as part of our Monthly rosary as well," said Miranda.

Pope Francis remains in critical condition, according to The Vatican. He was first hospitalized on February 14th.

The Vatican said Pope Francis suffered a serious asthma attack, requiring high-flow oxygen and a blood transfusion.

The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical. Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen.



Today's blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.



The Holy Father remains alert and spent the day in an armchair, although he is more fatigued than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis remains guarded. Vatican News

Father Jones said the Pope's connection runs deep.

"We had a funeral here a few weeks ago; one of our deacons recently passed away and him and his wife had met with the Pope for over an hour back in October with another group. It was a one-on-one conversation with him," Father Jones recalled. "And so when Pope Francis found out that Ray had recently died, you know, he sent a condolence letter to his wife."

As Catholics worldwide pray for his healing, Sacred Heart members vow to honor him by living up to his teachings.

"I'm part of the Hands of Hope Homeless Outreach Mission that we have here at a church, and just his message about reaching those that are in the fringes has really touched my heart and really a lot of us in the community here. It's really close to our belief and what we try to do on a daily basis here at Sacred Heart," he said.