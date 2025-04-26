Tampa Catholics attend Saturday morning mass hours after funeral for Pope Francis

TAMPA, Fla. — Early Saturday morning, Pope Francis was laid to rest, prompting Catholics worldwide to come together in remembrance.

At Christ the King Church in Tampa, black bows adorn the doors in honor of the beloved leader. His portrait remains at the altar where candles are lit in his memory. ABC Action News spoke to parishioners as they gathered for a Saturday morning Mass, reflecting on the profound impact Pope Francis had during his papacy.

One parishioner, Michael Leding, shared his thoughts on the transition: "I'm a very strong believer that all this is in God's hands, and it came time for us to make a change. I've lived through, I think, three or four of these now," he said.

Father Len Plazewski acknowledged the emotional whirlwind of the past week, having just celebrated Easter before the news of the Pope's death. He fondly recalled Pope Francis' humble nature, reflecting on a memory from a decade ago when he saw the Pope leave in a small car.

"It was like the image of the Francis papacy, of this very humble man," Father Plazewski remarked.

With the world now focusing on the papal conclave, questions arise about who will emerge as the next leader of the Catholic Church. Leding expressed his concerns about the evolving nature of this experience.

"This experience, I think, is going to be different than anything we've ever had in the past. Because of social media, there's going to be too many people out there offering opinions," he said.

However, Father Plazewski remains hopeful that the election will proceed free from the distractions of online chatter. He emphasized the opportunity for Cardinals from diverse backgrounds to present their perspectives.

"As the Cardinals continue to gather from all parts of the world, they'll each have the chance to say, 'This is what's happening in my part of the world,'" Father Plazewski explained, highlighting the potential for fresh voices in the upcoming election.