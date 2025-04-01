Tampa businesses prepare for influx of fans for NCAA Women's Final Four

TAMPA, Fla. — The signs around downtown Tampa say it all: the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four is almost here.

It’s the fourth time Tampa has hosted the event.

“We’re definitely prepping for a busy weekend,” said Michael Przybycin, the controller for Burton Holdings, which owns Gen X Tavern.

Over at Gen X Tavern in Tampa, fans will be able to watch on screens big and small, just not the nostalgic TVs at the 80s/90s-themed bar.

“It’s staffing. It’s ordering more ice-cold libations, plenty stocking up on the food. We have DJs in here Friday and Saturday nights for the entertainment to keep the party going late after the games on Friday, and we’re ready for that crowd to come after the game on Sunday as well,” said Przybycin.

Bringing in fans for the Women’s Final Four teams, South Carolina, UConn, Texas, and UCLA, means big business for bars, restaurants, and hotels.

Heather French, the Director of Sales at Hotel Tampa Riverwalk, said they are sold out for the weekend and expect most fans to start coming in on Thursday or Friday.

“The amount of fans that we have coming in, even before the teams were announced, is great, which just shows that there’s a really big following for women’s basketball,” said French.

Rob Higgins, the Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, pointed out the event’s ripple effect of impacts.

“We project that we’ll do somewhere around 23,000 hotel visit room nights if not more, and those people are definitely shopping in our shops, eating in our restaurants, and taking in all that our community has to offer,” said Higgins. “This is going to be a great shot in the arm when it comes to our local economy.”

The excitement is building, with a boost to business as basketball takes over Tampa.

“Just to watch how downtown has completely transformed from a place of business, 9-5 Monday through Friday, to almost 24 hours a day, there’s things going on all in the area, and downtown is doing huge, and for them to bring more and more events like this just really spotlights Tampa, and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Przybycin.

South Carolina will take on Texas on Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m., while UConn will play UCLA at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Women’s National Championship game is Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m.