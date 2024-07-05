Tampa Bay hospitals see uptick in heat-related illnesses as temperatures soar

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There's another heat advisory in place for the Tampa Bay Area on Friday as local hospitals see an uptick in people coming in with heat-related illnesses.

This sizzling summer heat can make a day in the sun feel downright miserable.

“We just moved here in January, so we're still kinda getting used to it,” said Kayla Caldwell.

Caldwell and her two sons spent a day in the shade at the park. But even then, it's hard to hide from the heat.

"This year, it's been worse I think because we're barely outside for like 10, 15 minutes like already, and they're red-faced and sweating a lot,” said Caldwell.

That heat can be dangerous too.

"Just recently, we had a patient come in with a core temperature of about 108 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Dr. David Arbona, an Emergency Physician and the EMS Director at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Arbona said they've seen many people come into their ER, either by EMS or just walking in, with severe heat-related illnesses.

“We really have to watch out for the kids when they have their outdoor activities, even sometimes when they have pool time, it could mask heat injuries because you think you're in the pool and cooling off or at the beach, and this could also be masking heat injuries because you get out of the pool to run or play, and then you're just continuing to soak up the heat,” said Arbona.

Dr. Arbona explained some of the cooling measures they can use to bring a person's core temperature down.

“Saline solution or other hydrating solutions that have been chilled. We also have vests that circulate very chilled water, and then we have to apply ice packs," said Dr. Arbona. "We might need to even include a foley catheter with chilled fluids through it. This is the vest, but also for the lower limbs, so that way we can get the core body temperature down to a safe level."

HCA Florida Brandon said if you start feeling light-headed, dizzy, nauseous, or confused and start slurring your speech, these are all signs of a heat-related illness.

"Especially if you have confusion or the patient is just not acting right, definitely call 911,” he said.

So what can you do?

Dr. Arbona suggests taking breaks, taking advantage of the shade or air-conditioned areas, and to hydrate often— even the day before if you know you're going to be out in the sun.